Driver Injured After Speeding Accident on Mountain Road

Accident on Kyrenia-Degirmenlik mountain road

A motorist who was speeding was injured in a traffic accident on the Kyrenia-Değirmenlik mountain road this morning, Kibris Gazetesi reports.

The accident occurred at around 6.40 am when the driver, Nurullah Iskender (24) lost control of his steering on a left-hand bend while heading towards Kyrenia.

His car struck the barriers and rolled over.

The driver, who was only slightly injured was taken to Dr. Akçiçek Hospital in Kyrenia and, following treatment, was discharged.

Meanwhile, a police investigation is ongoing.

In August last year, after a woman motorist sustained serious injuries on the mountain road, Minister of Public Works and Transport Erhan Arıklı said that the road needed to be widened, although there were several obstacles to be overcome to achieve this aim.

Numerous accidents have occurred on this road because of speeding on the bends and collisions with heavy lorries. [Ed.]

Kibris Gazetesi

