Thursday, 29 June 2023

A motorist was injured in a head-on collision on the Iskele-Ercan main road yesterday, Yeniduzen reports.

According to the police press officer, Sergei Vichurov (47) who was driving toward Ercan on the Iskele-Ercan main road, mistakenly, entered the exit lane of the cloverleaf junction and hit a car coming from the opposite direction head-on.

The driver of the oncoming vehicle, Cemal Uluçay (51), was injured in the accident and taken to Nicosia State Hospital where he remains for treatment.

The police investigation into the accident continues.

Yeniduzen