Friday, 30 December 2022

A driver was injured in an accident on the Nicosia-Güzelyurt main road last night after a vehicle drove into the back of his car, Yeniduzen reports.

According to the police report, Barış Kızıldere (36) was driving towards Güzelyurt at around 19.45 last night when a car driven by Sultan Altınbeteri (39) slammed into the rear end of his car.

The car veered off the road and hit the perimeter fence of the Trucks Trading Company, it then struck two parked trucks.

Barış Kızıldere, whose car was rear-ended, was taken to Nicosia State hospital and remains there for treatment.

The police are continuing their investigation into the incident.

Yeniduzen