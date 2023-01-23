Monday, 23 January 2023

A man charged with causing the deaths of two pedestrians in a road traffic accident has been sentenced to six years imprisonment, Yeniduzen reports.

The two pedestrians, Siful Islam and Ripon Ali were crossing the main road when they were struck by a vehicle driven by Örge Soğukpınar in front of a night club on the Nicosia – Güzelyurt main road last February. The driver fled the scene of the accident.

Both men who were seriously injured were taken to Dr. Burhan Nalbantoğlu State Hospital in Nicosia. Siful Islam died on February 8 and Ripon Ali died on February 9.

Yeniduzen