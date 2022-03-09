Wednesday, 9 March, 2022.

A fatal traffic accident occurred at around midday today on the Famagusta-Nicosia Main Road opposite the Dog Shelter.

A man driving a towing vehicle lost control of his steering, veered across the road and his vehicle struck an oncoming van.

Both drivers were taken to Famagusta State Hospital, however the van driver died from his injuries. He was named as Shohrat Annnanurov (25).

The driver of the towing vehicle was named as Kaya Kıralp (32) and remains in hospital.

The police are continuing their investigations into the accident.

Kibris Postasi