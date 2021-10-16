A man suspected of causing a fatal traffic accident on Near East Boulevard in Nicosia, appeared in court on Friday and was ordered to be detained for a further five days and his student driving licence confiscated, Kibris Postasi reported.

Zamir Dereseven (20) was arrested on Wednesday after he allegedly took a bend in the road without due care, lost control of his vehicle which then struck a cyclist who was riding in the same lane. The cyclist, named as Teoman Telek (45) was seriously injured, and later died from his injuries in Nicosia State Hospital. Mr Dereseven was tested for alcohol and 84 mgs were discovered in his system. He has denied hitting the cyclist.

The police say that they are waiting for evidence from local traffic cameras.

Kibris Postasi