A young man accused of causing the death of Yasemin Yilmaz in a traffic accident has been remanded in custody for two days, Yeniduzen reported.



Adnan Dilim (24), who was driving under the influence of alcohol, lost control of his vehicle in which Yasemin Yilmaz (21) was a passenger, while driving on the underpass at the entry to Kyrenia in the early hours of Wednesday, 8 December. He was speeding at the time when his car veered off the road and hit a stone wall.

His passenger died of her injuries at the scene of the accident.

Adnan Dilim who was badly injured during the accident was unable to attend court and the judge’s decision was made in his absence.

Currently, he is being kept under police surveillance at Nicosia State Hospital.

Yeniduzen