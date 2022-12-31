Saturday, 31 December 2022

A driver was arrested for hitting two pedestrians who were crossing the Famagusta-Iskele main road at around 11.20 am, Kibris Postasi reports.

The two pedestrians, Erman Altıner (37) and Beyza Güneş (28), were both treated at Famagusta State Hospital.

According to the police report, the driver Burak Kazımoğlu (33) who was heading towards Iskele, hit the two pedestrians who were crossing the road in front of the Cennet Taverna.

In a separate article, Kibris Postasi writes that according to the Police Press Office, a total of 3,445 traffic accidents occurred in the country between January 1 and December 15, and 22 people lost their lives in these accidents.

Insufficient control and lack of safety on the roads are seen as the main reasons for traffic fatalities, and it is expected that the state authorities make more efforts to solve this problem, the newspaper comments.

Kibris Postasi