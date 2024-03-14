A driver who struck a four-year-old child causing serious injuries appeared at court in Güzelyurt, Kibris Postasi reports.

Serhat Yıldırım struck the little boy when turning into a car park on İzzet Kombos Boulevard in Yukarı Bostancı on 9 March at around 5.30 pm.

Giving evidence in court, a police officer stated that Yıldırım was careless when he turned into the car park at Merve Gümüşok Pharmacy and struck Ergün Topaloğluları (4), who was running across the pavement towards the parking area.

The police officer said that as a result of the accident, Ergün Topaloğluları was taken to Dr. Burhan Nalbantoğlu State Hospital in Nicosia with a fracture to his left foot and diagnosed with internal bleeding. He was placed under observation in the intensive care unit.

Yıldırım was arrested after the accident and an investigation was initiated. The police stated that the suspect was brought to court and a three-day detention order was issued. The police said that during this period, the child survived the life-threatening situation, and treatment at the hospital was ongoing.

The police stated that an investigation regarding the suspect was carried out and requested that the driver be released on bail pending trial.

The court ruled that the suspect’s bail conditions were that he should deposit a cash bond of 30,000 TL, two guarantors should sign 400,000 TL bail bonds each, there should be a travel ban, and the suspect should report to a police station once a week.

Kibris Postasi