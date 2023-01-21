Saturday, 21 January 202

Motorists have flocked to Alpet fuel stations to buy unleaded fuel after six K-Pet stations ran out of fuel and were only selling Euro Diesel and paraffin, Yeniduzen reports.

General Manager of K-Pet General Manager Malik İşimtekin, told Yeniduzen yesterday that a fuel ship had arrived at the island and was unloading and predicted that fuelling could begin as of midnight.

He said that the reason the fuel deliveries had been delayed was because of serious storm conditions in the Aegean which had lasted all week. One vessel had arrived and the progress of the other fuel ship was very slow, he said.

Yeniduzen