Saturday, 28 January 2023

The cost of driving licences has been increased, Kibris Postasi reports as follows:

Driving Licence lasting 2 years – 774.80 TL, 3 years – 1,034 TL, 5 years – 1,589 TL, 10 years – 2,639 TL

Student Driver’s Licence – 774.90 TL Driving Test – 775 TL.

Motor Vehicle Driving Exam – 1,065 TL

Temporary Driving Licence – 774.90 TL

International Driving Licence – 1,620 TL

Replacement of lost, damaged, worn out or change of status or student driver’s licence – 380 TL

According to the Official Gazette the price increases came into force on 27 January, 2023.

Kibris Postasi