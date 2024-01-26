Sleet is expected to fall on high ground on Monday, the Met Office forecasts.

Temperatures will fall on Saturday and Sunday.

Skies will be partly cloudy tomorrow, and partly cloudy with occasional rain on Sunday afternoon. Monday will be partly cloudy with scattered clouds and occasional rain, with sleet in mountainous areas late at night. Tuesday and Wednesday will be partly cloudy with scattered clouds and occasional rain, and snowfall on high ground.

The highest temperatures during the first two days of the forecast period will be around 13-16 C inland and on the coast. Following which, temperatures will fall to around 9-12 C.

Winds will generally blow from the north, with moderate to occasionally strong and stormy gusts.

Yeniduzen