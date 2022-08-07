Sunday, 7 August, 2022

Australia’s most wanted criminal Mark Buddle, who was deported from North Cyprus and then to Turkey and onward to his home country of Australia will remain in detention until a hearing on 25 November, Yeniduzen reported.

Buddle, who was taken to the city of Melbourne from Darwin Airport, where he was arrested, was brought before the judge who ruled that his trial would be held on November 25 and that in the meanwhile, Buddle would remain in prison until that date.

It was reported in the Australian press that: “37-year-old Buddle, who is described as the most wanted man in the country, was charged with cocaine smuggling worth $40 million and could face a life sentence. He was involved in numerous crimes in Australia and fled the country in 2016. He went to the United Arab Emirates, Turkey, Greece and Iraq and other countries for a while. A deportation decision was made for Mark Buddle, who was granted a “residence permit” and resided in the TRNC. On 8 July, his presence in North Cyprus was deemed a risk to public peace and security.

“On 10 July, Buddle was taken to Ankara under the supervision of two police officers assigned by the General Directorate of Police and handed over to the authorities of the Republic of Turkey to be deported to Australia”.

Yeniduzen