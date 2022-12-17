Saturday, 17 December 2022

A man accused of importing drugs into the country was sentenced to five years and six months imprisonment, Kibris Postasi reports.

On September 28 last year, a large haul of drugs comprised of one kilo of synthetic cannabinoid, 296 grams of cocaine, 96 grams of MDMA, and 27 grams of cannabis’ were seized on the Nicosia-Kyrenia main road during the ‘Şahin’ operation.

Murat Yıldırım, the driver of the vehicle, Çağrı Güneş and Devrim Can Güneş, who were passengers, were arrested.

Yıldırım, who was one of the defendants on trial at the Kyrenia High Criminal Court, was described as a drug baron and was sentenced to five years and six months in prison.

Çağrı Güneş who was sentenced to two months imprisonment for possession of 1 gram of drugs, was released from prison on the grounds that he had served his sentence. Devrim Can Güneş, who had been arrested earlier in the operation, was acquitted.

Kibris Postasi