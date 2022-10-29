Saturday, 29 October 2022

Over one kilogram of drugs, and 20,000 Euros in cash have been seized in a sting operation in Famagusta, Yeniduzen reports.

According to the Police Press Officer, a vehicle and residence of a 25-year-old individual in Famagusta was searched on Friday afternoon.

Narcotics police found 1.1 kg of cannabis, cocaine weighing around 30 grams, and precision scales with drug residues. Additionally, 9,650 TL and 18,290 euros in cash, believed to have been acquired from the sale of drugs, were also seized.

Three people were arrested. Meanwhile, the police are continuing their investigation.

Yeniduzen