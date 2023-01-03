Tuesday, 3 January 2023

A woman was sentenced to 13 years in prison for importing/exporting and selling illegal class A drugs, Yeniduzen reports.

The accused woman, Zümrüt Deniz, was caught with 6.7 kilos of heroin-methamphetamine during operation ‘Black Rose’ carried out by the narcotics branch of the police.

Judge Murat Soytaç announced the unanimous decision taken by the court committee at Nicosia Heavy Penal Court consisting of Nicosia Heavy Penal Court President Fadıl Aksun, Senior Judge Vedia Berkut Barkın and Judge Murat Soytaç.

It was stated that this decision was made unanimously regarding the accused Zümrüt Deniz because of the public interest.

Yeniduzen