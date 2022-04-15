Friday, 15 April 2022

Drugs which have been in short supply are arriving in North Cyprus, Health Minister Ali Pilli announced, Yeniduzen reported. All tenders related to purchasing drugs have been concluded, he added.

The health minister said that pharmaceutical companies were now receiving payments and that all drug requirements will be fulfilled within three weeks.

Minister Pilli stated that he was aware of the fact that many people have suffered due to the delay in the arrival of drugs, and that as the Ministry of Health, they are working day and night to eliminate the deficiencies.

Yeniduzen