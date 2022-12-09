Friday, 9 December 2022

A man charged with bringing 12 kilos of cannabis into the country, which was seized in 2020, has been sentenced to 11 years in prison, Yeniduzen reports.

Presiding Judge Fadıl Aksun at Nicosia Heavy Penalty Court said that drugs had been imported by another individual and that Kima Tabong Taken had acted as a courier. Four defendants were tried in the same case.

The judge said that one of the most serious crimes is importing drugs into the country.

Judge Aksun said the fact that Taken had admitted his guilt went in his favour. However, the three judges hearing the case unanimously sentenced him to 11 years in prison.

Yeniduzen