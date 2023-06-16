Friday, 16 June 2023

Two kilos of cannabis and a number antique artefacts were confiscated in a raid by Narcotics and Anti-Smuggling teams in Iskele yesterday, Yeniduzen reports.

An individual, only identified with the initials O.İ.(28) was arrested after the drugs were discovered in his/her vehicle at around 10.30 pm last night.

Among the items taken as evidence were around two kilos of cannabis, eight antique coins, one gold pendant, two amphorae, a bell, broken amphorae fragments and three live bullets.

The investigation continues.

Yeniduzen