Drugs Stolen From Pharmacy in Broad Daylight

North Cyprus News - President of the Pharmacists Association - Umut Öksüz
Rızkı Pharmacy in Kyrenia, run by pharmacist Zehra Keleşoğlu, was robbed in broad daylight of drugs and cash, Kibris Postasi reported.

President of the Cyprus Turkish Pharmacists Association (KTEB), Umut Öksüz, posted the news on his social media account.

He said that numerous drugs including opioids and psychotropic drugs had been stolen from Rızkı Pharmacy on Naci Talat Caddesi, the busiest street in Kyrenia. The pharmacy had lost a great deal of money following the robbery, he said.

Öksüz said that his association had repeatedly warned the authorities about the security issues for pharmacies.

Kibris Postasi

