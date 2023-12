Friday, 8 December 2023

A driver was arrested after he lost control of his car which struck the kerb and caught fire, Yeniduzen reports.

The driver, Vledislav Koltakov (26) was found to have 250mg/dl of alcohol in his bloodstream.

The accident took place in Karaoğlanoğlu Street in Kyrenia at around 6 am this morning. The fire brigade was called and they extinguished the fire which broke out in the car.

No one was hurt in the accident and the police are investigating.

Yeniduzen