Saturday, 14 May 2022

A drunk driver was arrested after hitting a policeman with his vehicle. The police officer directing traffic in Nicosia last night was hit by the vehicle when the driver failed to stop at the officer’s signal, Yeniduzen reported.

The driver, Fatih Ulaş (42) was found to have 258 ml/gr of alcohol in his system.

The police officer, who was slightly injured, was taken to hospital. Meanwhile, the police are continuing their investigation into the incident.

Yeniduzen