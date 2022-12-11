Sunday, 11 December 2022

A drunk driver was arrested following a traffic accident which took place in the early hours of this morning, Kibris Postasi reports.

According to a statement issued by the Police Press Officer, the accident occurred at around 03.30 this morning, on Şehit Dursun Özsaraç Street in Kyrenia.

The driver, Azeez Tımıleyın Adewuyı (31) who was driving under the influence of 235 mg/ml of alcohol, veered off the road. His car hit iron railings, struck a fruit tree in a private garden, then hit the wall of the house.

The driver of the vehicle, who was injured as a result of the accident, was taken to Dr. Akçiçek Hospital in Kyrenia and later discharged following treatment.

He was arrested by the police who are continuing their investigation into the accident.

Kibris Postasi