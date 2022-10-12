Wednesday, 12 October 2022

A man who caused the deaths of two people in a drunk driving incident on the Guzelyurt-Nicosia main road in November 2019, has had his sentence extended by one year, Yeniduzen reports.

The TRNC Chief Prosecutor’s Office filed an appeal against the five and a half year prison sentence given to Mustafa Ürcan who was driving under the influence of 293 promil of alcohol and driving at 168 kmph when he drove into the back of a vehicle being driven by Seda Yılmaz (43). Both she and her husband, Police Officer Devrim Yılmaz (48), who was her passenger, were killed when their car veered off the road after the collision.

The Chief Prosecutor’s Office filed an appeal on the grounds that the sentence given to the accused by the lower court was too lenient. The Court of Appeal accepted the appeal against the length of Ürcan’s sentence.

The Supreme Court committee consisting of Beril Çağdal and Peri Hakkı, under the chairmanship of Bertan Özerdağ announced its decision yesterday.

The committee annulled the five and a half years prison sentence given to the accused by the lower court and increased it to six years and six months imprisonment.

Yeniduzen