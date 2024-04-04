LGC News logo

Drunk Driving Accident in Nicosia

Drunk Driving accident - Kermiya - Metehan

A drunk driving accident occurred in the Kermiya (Metehan) district of Nicosia last night, Yeniduzen reports.

According to a police statement, 37-year-old Selda Mullahasan, was driving her vehicle at around 10pm under the influence of 183 ml of alcohol, when she lost control of her car due to negligence and collided with a parked car. After swerving uncontrollably on the road, her vehicle overturned, landing on its roof. 

The parked car that was hit by the impact was shunted into another parked car.

The driver of the vehicle, Ms. Mullahasan, who was injured in the accident, was arrested after receiving treatment at Dr. Burhan Nalbantoğlu State Hospital in Nicosia.

Yeniduzen

