Monday, 11 April 2022

A young man driving under the influence of alcohol overturned his car while driving on Bedrettin Demirel Avenue in Nicosia at around 7.30 pm on Sunday, Yeniduzen reported.

According to the Police Press Officer, Onur Keskin (23) carelessly tried to overtake the vehicle in front. His car struck the rear end of the vehicle in front, veered into the central concrete paving and overturned in front of the Arun flour factory.

A breathalyser test showed that Keskin had 138 mgml of alcohol on his breath. He and his 19-year-old passenger were taken to Nicosia State Hospital with injuries. They remain under observation in hospital.

Meanwhile, the police are continuing their investigation into the accident.

Yeniduzen