Strong winds have brought dust from the Middle East, uprooted trees and grounded flights to Ercan, Yeniduzen reported. Wind speeds in Cyprus reached up to 117 kilometres per hour on Wednesday. In the area between the south of Nicosia and Famagusta, winds gusted up to force 9 on the Beaufort Scale causing damage to trees and property.

The Director of the Met Office Raif İlker Buran, said that wind speeds exceeded 100 kph in Bosphorus, Kalkanlı, Kaleburnu and Serdarlı.

Buran noted that the wind is expected to blow strong, sometimes gale force until Thursday afternoon.

He also noted that dust from the Middle East would be blown to Cyprus and remain in the atmosphere until midnight on Saturday.

Temperatures

The head of the Met Office said that temperatures which were at 31 C on Tuesday would fall to 22 C on Wednesday. No rain is forecast, he said.

According to Cyprus radio, gale force winds uprooted trees in the Strovolos, Engomi and Büyükkaymaklı regions of Nicosia, due to the gales, blocking traffic.

