Dust in Atmosphere Until Thursday

Dust in the atmosphere which arrived from North Africa on Sunday evening, will remain in the air until the evening of Thursday April 4, the Met Office has warned.

Those who are sensitive to dust are advised to take precautions.

Yeniduzen

