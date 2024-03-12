LGC News logo

Dust Pollution Warning Issued

North Cyprus News - Dust - over - Cyprus

Dust blown across from North Africa is expected to pollute the air from 2pm today until midnight tomorrow, the Met Office has warned.

Those who are sensitive to dust are advised to take precautions.

Yeniduzen

Other Stories

 

Other Stories

© Copyright 2024, All Rights Reserved |

LGC News

Facebook

Ads Blocker Image Powered by Code Help Pro

Ad Blocker Detected

We have detected that you are using extensions to block ads. Please support us by whitelisting our website in your ad blocker.