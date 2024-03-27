LGC News logo

Dusty Atmosphere Until Sunday

North Cyprus News - Dust Storm over Cyprus

Dust particles blown across from North Africa will cause air pollution until Sunday, March 31, the Met Office has warned.

Anyone who is sensitive to dust particles is advised to take precautions.

Kibris Postasi

