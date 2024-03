An earth tremor measuring 3.6 on the Richter scale was recorded today at 08.48, approximately 148 km away from the Met Office’s Lefke earthquake monitoring station.

As a result of the department’s initial evaluations, it was determined that the epicentre of the earthquake was in the sea, north-west of Cyprus, at a depth of approximately 38 kilometres, at the coordinates of 35.49 north and 31.28 east.

A tremor measuring 3.6 is considered to be mild.

Kibris Postasi