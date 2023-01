Thursday, 26 January 2023

An earthquake occurred in the Mediterranean Sea, off the coast of Fethiye, at 14.37 on Wednesday, Kibris Postasi reported.

The Euro-Mediterranean Seismological Centre registered the magnitude of the earthquake as 6 and the American Geological Research Centre as 5.9 on the Richter Scale.

The earthquake, which occurred at a depth of 25.9 km, was felt in Cyprus as well as Turkey and Greece.

Kibris Postasi