Wednesday, 23 November 2022

An earthquake measuring 5.9 occurred in the Gölyaka district of Düzce, in north-western Turkey occurred at 4am this morning, Yeniduzen reports.

The earthquake was felt in many cities, including Istanbul, Ankara and Izmir. In Düzce and the surrounding provinces, 68 people were injured, one seriously. More than 70 aftershocks were recorded after the earthquake. Schools were closed in Düzce and Sakarya.

Turkish Minister of Health Fahrettin Koca announced that one person out of 37 injured in Düzce was in serious condition and was on life support in hospital. Reports say that the person was a 28-year-old Afghan national who fell from the first floor of a house.

It was determined that the earthquake in the Gölyaka district occurred at a depth of 6.81 kilometres.

Following developments in the earthquake zone, Turkish Minister of Interior Süleyman Soylu said, “Damage assessment work will be carried out in 8,000 houses, especially in Gölyaka”.

In 1999, an earthquake measuring 7.1 in Düzce province killed 710 people and injured 2,679, Turkish daily Hurriyet reports.

Yeniduzen