Wednesday, 7 September 2022

The Met Office announced this morning that there was a mild earthquake measuring 3.8 on the Richter Scale, approximately 65 km from the Nicosia Seismic Survey station, Yeniduzen reported.

The epicentre of the earthquake, which occurred at around 07:22 in the morning, was located at a depth of around 10 km in the sea southeast of Cyprus at 34.37° N and 33.35° E.

Yeniduzen