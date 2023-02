Saturday, 25 February 2023

An earthquake measuring 4 on the Richter Scale occurred in the Mediterranean Sea at 22.10 Cyprus time, Yeniduzen reports.

According to the Turkish government’s Disaster and Emergency Management Presidency, AFAD, the earthquake occurred at a depth of 21.67 kilometres. The earthquake was felt slightly in Antalya, Hatay, Adana and Mersin.

On Monday, two earthquakes measuring 6.4 and 5.8 occurred in Hatay in southern Turkey, killing three and injuring 200 people.

Yeniduzen