Thursday, 03 February, 2022.

An earthquake* measuring 5.5 occurred at a depth of 23.03 kilometres, 58 kilometres west of Paphos, according to the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre, Yeniduzen reported on Wednesday night.

The Disaster and Emergency Management Headquarters (AFAD), also recording the earthquake, announced that it had a magnitude of 5.1.

According to AFAD’s statement, the epicentre of the earthquake at a depth of 13.20 kilometres below the sea surface was determined to be 136 kilometres from Antalya’s Gazipaşa district.

The earthquake was felt in Adana, Hatay, Mersin and Antalya as well as Cyprus.

*Cyprus lies in an active seismic zone where it’s estimated that 15% of the world’s earthquakes occur. The last major earthquake, measuring 6.8, took place in 1996 and was the strongest seismic event on the island in the past 120 years. [Ed.]

Yeniduzen