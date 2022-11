Thursday, 25 November 2022

An earthquake measuring 4.3 on the Richter scale occurred 30 km northeast of Paphos, the TRNC Met Office reported.

The quake occurred at 02.33 this morning around 73 km from the Nicosia Seismograph Station.

According to Greek Cypriot daily Phileleftheros, the earthquake occurred at a depth of 12 km. No damage was reported.

Kibris Postasi