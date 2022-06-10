Friday, 10 June 2022

The earthquake measuring 4.7 on the Richter Scale occurred off Larnaca early on Friday and was felt throughout the island, Yeniduzen reported.

According to the AFAD (Turkish Disaster and Emergency Management Presidency Earthquake Department), the earthquake had a magnitude of 4.6. Kandilli Observatory recorded the earthquake at a magnitude of 4.7.

In the Greek Cypriot press, it was reported that the quake was measured at 4.9 and was particularly felt in Larnaca and Famagusta districts. No one was injured.

Yeniduzen