An earthquake measuring 5.5 on the Richter scale occurred off the Mediterranean coast, BRT reported today.

According to the Disaster and Emergency Management website, an earthquake of 5.5 magnitude was recorded at 08:07, the epicenter of which was the Mediterranean.

It was determined that the earthquake occurred at a depth of 15 kilometers and its epicenter was 383.84 kilometers from the Datça district of Muğla.

BRTK