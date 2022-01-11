An earthquake measuring 6.6 on the Richter scale occurred at 03:08 am, about 50 km northwest of Paphos-Poli off the west coast of Cyprus, Yeniduzen reported today.

The tremors were felt not only in Cyprus but also in other countries in the Eastern Mediterranean. According to preliminary data from the Cyprus Geological Survey, the focal depth of the earthquake was between twenty and thirty kilometres, which was followed by two more small tremors of a magnitude of around two.

The earthquake was felt across the whole of Cyprus, off the coast of Turkey, Israel, Egypt and the Aegean islands. Police in the south said they were on standby and no damage or injuries had been reported.

In a separate report, Yeniduzen wrote that the TRNC Civil Defence Organisation announced that they had not received any notifications of any building damage as yet, following the earthquake.

