Monday, 30 May 2023

President of the Cyprus Turkish Public Officials Union (KTAMS) Güven Bengihan, has expressed his support for the strike by the Cyprus Turkish Teachers’ Union (KTÖS) and the Cyprus Turkish Secondary Education Teachers’ Union (KTOEÖS) in response to the Teachers (Amendment) Bill, Kibris Postasi reports.

He issued a written statement about why his union supported the teachers’ action. Bengihan argued that attempts are being made to transform the identity of Turkish Cypriots through education policy, adding that they will not accept impositions.

Teachers being brought from Turkey when there are thousands of unemployed young people in the country; the deactivation of the Atatürk Teachers Academy (PAA); the discrediting operation against teachers; teaching in schools which are not earthquake proof, Bengihan said, “We call on all our people to support the struggle of our teachers for our social existence“.

Kibris Postasi