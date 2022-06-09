Thursday, 9 June 2022

There will be an eight-hour power cut in the Famagusta region today, BRT reported.

Due to the maintenance and repair work to be done at the substation, there will be a power cut for eight hours in the Famagusta region today.

According to the Kıb-Tek regional chief’s statement, between 09.00 and 17.00 hours, Long Beach area, İlkay Genç Sitesi, Olar İnşaat Sitesi, Crystal Rocks Hotel, Salamis Hotel, Caravan Camp, part of Yeniboğaziçi village, Bedis Beach, School Road, Fairground, Electricity will not be supplied to Eyva and Cennet Restaurant areas, Lions Garden, EMU Beach Club and Cultural Centre Area and Caesar Apartments, will be affected.

BRTK