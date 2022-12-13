Tuesday, 13 December 2022

The 808 million Turkish Lira worth of property belonging to murdered casino boss Halil Falyalı, his wife and her relatives have been confiscated, by the Ankara Chief Public Prosecutor’s Office, Smuggling and Organised Crime Investigation Bureau, Yeniduzen reports.

According to the investigation bureau’s report dated 22 March, 2022, a simultaneous operation was carried out in eight provinces in Turkey, involving 46 suspects alleged to have sent money, obtained illegally from betting by opening a ‘Papara’ account to send money to Halil Falyalı, his wife and the casino manager.

Halil Falyalı, Özge Falyalı and the casino manager were described as “members of a criminal organisation“.

During the ongoing investigations, it was stated that the necessary instructions were given to the Ankara Provincial Security Directorate Anti-Cyber ​​Crime Branch Directorate to carry out simultaneous operations in 30 provinces against 163 suspects who were found to have “participated in the same actions” during the ongoing investigation.

Turkish Interior Minister Süleyman Soylu stated that following the murder of Falyalı and his driver in Catalkoy in February 2022, an investigation was launched. Soylu stated that financial activity was detected between Cyprus and Malta.

Soylu said, “As a result of the studies, we carried out a preliminary operation in October 2022, both with technical monitoring and analysis of the information we obtained on this subject, and then with the steps taken. As of this morning, we started a new operation”, he said.

Soylu continued:

“In this context, especially in the organisation in question, it was implemented in island countries where there are 15 betting sites and these sites are tax-avoidant; originating from Malta. The sites that were established in our country, especially the sites that broadcast illegal games search for social media applications and call centres. It has been seen that the number of players who prefer these sites has been increased by giving high betting rates..”

“Virtual gambling and virtual betting money is transferred to other countries via the cryptocurrency exchange”, Soylu said.

