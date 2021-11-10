LGC News logo

Eight-Year-Old Covid Positive Girl Dies

  • 1 min ago

An eight-year old girl who tested positive for the coronavirus has died. Yeniduzen reported the sad news that Meryem Ceren Kırma (8) died in hospital after complaining of stomach pains.

The Minister of Health has not made any official statement about her death. Yeniduzen reported that according to sources close to the hospital, Meryem had been admitted into hospital complaining of stomach pain. Despite all efforts by medical staff, she could not be saved.

The precise cause of death is not known yet.

Yeniduzen

