A statement regarding the death of eight-year-old Meryem Ceren Kırma was issued by the Ministry of Health, Kibris Postasi reported on Thursday.

The post mortem examination discovered fluid around her heart, abdomen and lungs. It is thought that Meryem, who died on Wednesday and whose funeral was held yesterday, is likely to have died from complications caused by Covid-19.

She was taken ill on Tuesday, complaining of stomach pains, nausea and vomiting. Meryem was taken to the Emergency Services at Nicosia State Hospital and later transferred to the Pandemic Hospital after her coronavirus test came back positive. On Wednesday, her oxygen levels dropped and she was transferred to the intensive care unit and put on a ventilator. Sadly, she died two hours later on Wednesday afternoon.

The Ministry of Health said that further specialised tests will be required to determine the exact cause of her death.

Meryem is the youngest person to die from Covid-19 complications in North Cyprus.

