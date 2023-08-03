Thursday 3 August 2023

Fuel prices will increase again on Friday, it has been announced, Yeniduzen reports.

According to the new prices per litre: 95 octane and 98 octane petrol will increase by 1.02 TL, Euro Diesel by 1.05 TL, and kerosene by 2.09 TL.

This means that per litre, 95 octane petrol will go up from 28.79 TL to 29.81 and 98 octane will increase from 29.35 TL to 30.37 TL.

Euro Diesel per litre will increase from 27.44 TL to 28.94 TL, and kerosene from 26.85 TL to 28.94 TL.

This is the eighth fuel price increase in the last two months.

Yeniduzen