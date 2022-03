Monday, 6 March, 2022.

A scooter driver was injured when he was hit by a car driven by an elderly motorist on Salih Miroğlu Street in Kyrenia at around midday on Sunday, Yeniduzen reported.

Mehmet Ali Ekmekçi (26) suffered a fractured foot when he was hit by a saloon car driven by Ali Ali Nesesıbol (78).

Mr Ekmekçi was taken to Kyrenia State Hospital where he was diagnosed with a fracture to his right foot.

The police are continuing their investigation into the accident.

Yeniduzen