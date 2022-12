Monday, 12 December 2022

An 89-year-old man was hit by a bus while he was crossing the road, Kibris Postasi reports.

Yusuf Numan (89) was crossing Necdet Levent Street in Gemikonağı at 6pm on Sunday, when a bus driven by Mehmet Kurt (33) turned right at the Martyr Salahi Mehmet Sokak junction onto Necdet Levent Street and hit the elderly pedestrian.

Mr Numan was taken to Nicosia State Hospital and diagnosed with a fractured hip.

Kibris Postasi