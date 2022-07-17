Sunday, 17 July 2022

A 76-year-old man who was struck down by a motorist while walking on the roadside is in intensive care, Yeniduzen reported.

The accident took place in Gaziveren village in Lefke. According to the report, Viatcheslav Bushlanova (76) was walking on the right-hand-side of the Aphrodite Hotel road on Saturday morning when he was hit by a car driven by Malvin Tambara (26).

The police said that the driver had been careless and had permitted his car to veer to the right, hitting the pedestrian who was seriously injured as a result.

The driver has been arrested.

Yeniduzen