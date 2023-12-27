Consumers will pay higher prices following an agreement that AKSA energy company will supply 49 percent of the electricity to North Cyprus, Kibris Postasi reports.

Speaking about the contract (Kalecik 3) signed with Turkish energy company AKSA called, newly elected head of the Turkish Cypriot Electricity Authority Employees Union (El-Sen) Ahmet Tuğcu, said that he did not believe that state electricity authority Kib-Tek’s board of directors or the government had read the contract before signing it.

He said that AKSA’s invoices are charged in US dollars and paid in Turkish Lira at the exchange rate on that day.

“Kib-Tek reflects the costs to society without seeking profit. This is mandatory by law. However, this does not apply to AKSA“, Tuğcu said.

Tuğcu, referring to the new contract said, “If they had read it, they would not have signed it“.

All electricity tariffs increased by approximately 22 percent in October and November.

While the cost of the new contract, which included a payment to AKSA of approximately 40 million TL more in just one month, is being recouped from consumers, more electricity price increases are thought to be “inevitable”.

